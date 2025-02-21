Killing the Golden Goose

Over the last few decades, the US economy has consistently grown faster than the EU economy. One key reason, as highlighted by the 2024 Draghi report on EU competitiveness, is America’s greater productivity growth. As the Economist noted in 2024, “output per person is now about 30 % higher [in the United States] than in western Europe,” a gap that has roughly doubled since 1990.

There are many reasons for America’s superior productivity growth. But one that both US and European leaders often focus on is the relative US and European capacity for innovation. The idea is that investments in research and development (R&D) and the ability to foster the development of startups working on the frontiers of technology are key determinants of productivity growth. The dominance of the US technology sector relative to the European seems to demonstrate the US has a better system for fostering and financing the innovative companies that lie at the heart of the US growth model. In this way, the US innovation system has become the golden goose of the US economy, continually producing golden eggs in the form of new technologies and new companies to that can profit from them.

The question for the moment, therefore, is what will Donald Trump’s re-election mean for an innovation system that is already the envy of the world?